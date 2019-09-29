Rutabaga Capital Management Has Increased Holding in L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) by $3.76 Million as Stock Price Rose; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Boosted Its Enersys (ENS) Position by $883,184; Stock Price Declined

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) by 188.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 139,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.89% . The hedge fund held 213,295 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83M, up from 73,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in L.B. Foster Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $21.36. About 25,439 shares traded. L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) has risen 10.11% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.11% the S&P500. Some Historical FSTR News: 22/04/2018 DJ L B Foster Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSTR); 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. Exits Position in LB Foster; 01/05/2018 – LB Foster 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.9% Position in LB Foster

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 26.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 12,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 62,452 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28 million, up from 49,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $67.18. About 265,000 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $350.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Azz Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 66,566 shares to 237,649 shares, valued at $10.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Key Energy Services Inc. by 165,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 4 investors sold FSTR shares while 26 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.74 million shares or 12.77% more from 5.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 17,717 shares or 0% of the stock. First Wilshire Securities Mngmt has 1.36% invested in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) for 125,171 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR). Snow Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) for 30,476 shares. Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 6,279 shares. 8,106 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 105 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zacks Investment Mngmt has invested 0.02% in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 657,962 shares. State Street reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) or 856 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 7,853 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division has 0.05% invested in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) for 13,943 shares.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken (NYSE:TKR) by 15,702 shares to 84,661 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cae Inc. (NYSE:CAE) by 48,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG).