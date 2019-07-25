Rutabaga Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Granite Construction (GVA) by $556,850; Sensato Investors Position in Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Has Trimmed as Share Price Declined

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 12,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 280,302 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10 million, down from 293,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 322,840 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 172,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43M, down from 207,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.12. About 1.39M shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 4.76% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 06/05/2018 – BHP SEES STEEL MARGINS AT ABOUT TWO-THIRDS OF 2017 LEVELS; 26/04/2018 – BHP AND ESCONDIDA UNION END ANTICIPATED TALKS WITH NO ACCORD; 18/04/2018 – BHP FY OUTPUT GUIDANCE FOR OLYMPIC DAM COPPER CUT TO 135K TONS; 23/04/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; BHP Billiton, Fresenius and Royal Philips Trade Actively; 15/05/2018 – BHP Billiton CEO Says Company Still Focused on Further $2 Bln Productivity Gains; 05/03/2018 – BHP SAYS THERE ARE NO TALKS WITH BHP ON SAMARCO DIVESTMENT; 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO says looking at oil investments that can pay back before 2030; 08/03/2018 – BHP CONTINUES TO SEE STRONG FUTURE POTASH DEMAND GROWTH: CFO; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton cuts iron ore production forecast; 06/05/2018 – BHP CCO ARNOUD BALHUIZEN SAYS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,600 shares to 43,575 shares, valued at $11.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS) by 87,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Stmicroelectronics N V (NYSE:STM).

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.96 million for 17.05 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -212.28% EPS growth.