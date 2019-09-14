Rutabaga Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) by $1.65 Million; Maryland Capital Management Increases Holding in Simon Ppty Group Reit (SPG)

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 236,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.30M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 1.27M shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS REDUCED BKD, CLI, HLT, RESI, RLJ IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 04/04/2018 – Former Brookdale CEO Bill Sheriff to Rejoin Company as Consultant; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED FULL-YEAR 2018 NON-DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN A RANGE OF $170 MLN TO $180 MLN; 04/04/2018 – FORMER BROOKDALE CEO BILL SHERIFF TO REJOIN CO. AS CONSULTANT; 09/05/2018 – WCBS-TV Reports Brookdale Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY lncorporates The Wand® Computer Assisted Anesthesia Technology for Pediatric Dentistry Patients; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA, EXCLUDING TRANSACTION AND ORGANIZATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OF $545 MLN TO $575 MLN

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Reit (SPG) by 79.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 4,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 9,297 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 5,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $153.93. About 1.42 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE

Analysts await Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 45.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Brookdale Senior Living Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% EPS growth.

