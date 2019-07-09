Rutabaga Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Titan Machinery (TITN) by $1.66 Million; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) by $5.93 Million

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 110,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 288,279 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 399,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Titan Machinery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 203,326 shares traded or 33.08% up from the average. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has declined 16.55% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q EPS 8c; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Backs FY19 View of EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY – DUE TO AGRAM’S EXPECTED CONTRIBUTIONS TO FINANCIALS, RAISING FISCAL 2019 INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT REV GROWTH ASSUMPTION TO 10% TO 15%; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Construction Revenue Up 3%-8%; 18/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Provides Advanced Precision Support with AgriSync; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC TITN.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery to Acquire All Interests of AGRAM Landtechnikvertrieb GmbH and AGRAM Landtechnik Rollwitz GmbH; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Expansion into Germany

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. Nev (NOG) by 49.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 2.96M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.04M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, down from 6.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. Nev for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $747.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.91. About 5.43 million shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has risen 2.71% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Northern Oil & Gas To ‘B-‘ From ‘SD’; Outlk Neg; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Shareholder Approval at Special Meeting; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Northern Oil & Gas To ‘SD’; Debt Rtg To ‘D’; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q REV. $66.6M, EST. $77.2M; 19/03/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS BOOSTS 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS & BOOSTS 2018; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil CFO Compensation Includes $270,000 Cash Base Salary; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NORTHERN OIL & GAS’ CFR TO Caa1; PDR TO CAA1-P; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.6 MLN VS $65.8 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold TITN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.28 million shares or 3.53% more from 15.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Com owns 41,993 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 16,949 are owned by Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Co. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 496 shares or 0% of the stock. Rutabaga Cap Management Ltd Ma has 1.24% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 12,464 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amg Trust Comml Bank owns 36,045 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 91,488 shares. Invesco Limited holds 443,375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Mgmt Ab invested 0% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). California Public Employees Retirement holds 26,063 shares. Dupont Management has 17,188 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 92,236 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) by 115,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WAIR).

Analysts await Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.28 per share. TITN’s profit will be $7.32M for 14.70 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Titan Machinery Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,550.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. NOG’s profit will be $46.96M for 3.98 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.43% EPS growth.