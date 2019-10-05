Rutabaga Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Cubic (CUB) by $3.19 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, West Coast Financial Has Trimmed Its Holding by $744,667

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 45.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 5,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,770 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $907,000, down from 12,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cubic Corporation (CUB) by 22.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 49,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 173,090 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.16M, down from 222,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $68.62. About 143,472 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell its Training Services Business for Approximately $135 Million; 23/05/2018 – Cubic to Integrate Atlanta’s Xpress Next-Generation Bus Fareboxes with MARTA Breeze Back Office; 29/03/2018 – Cubic Awarded Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Contract to Support Data Link Enterprise; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp Confirms Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CUBIC 3Q ADJ EBITDA FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Highlight Advanced Training Solutions at 2018 LANPAC Symposium & Exposition; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES FOR ABOUT $135M; 12/03/2018 – Cubic and Transport for New South Wales to Expand Open Payment Trial in Sydney; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Publishes New Industry Report Pushing for Greater Role of Public Transit Authorities in Driving Mobility as a Service; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Cubic

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.97M are owned by Srs Invest Mngmt Limited Liability. Riverpark Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 52,853 shares. Renaissance Investment Gru Ltd Liability Co accumulated 90,374 shares or 4.52% of the stock. Weitz Invest Mgmt holds 0.09% or 17,500 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt accumulated 21,889 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Company has invested 2.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lyons Wealth Ltd Company holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,997 shares. 594,326 were reported by Hs Management Prtnrs Ltd Co. Ima Wealth reported 20,785 shares stake. Parsec Finance Mgmt stated it has 3.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schwerin Boyle Capital owns 68,450 shares. Essex Fincl Services reported 2.48% stake. Partner Fund Lp accumulated 402,579 shares. Gavea Investimentos Ltda owns 526 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company owns 9.66 million shares or 2.46% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $437.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,880 shares to 29,827 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 50,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. Shares for $9,904 were bought by EDWARDS JAMES R on Wednesday, May 8. Another trade for 2,716 shares valued at $162,417 was made by GUILES EDWIN A on Friday, June 7. Shares for $7,196 were bought by Aga Anshooman. WARNER JOHN H JR bought $301,250 worth of stock. FELDMANN BRADLEY H bought $40,787 worth of stock or 697 shares.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $350.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 770,566 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 90,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 885,328 shares, and has risen its stake in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold CUB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 4.40% more from 28.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Proshare Advisors Lc invested in 0% or 4,139 shares. Moreover, Millennium Lc has 0.02% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Captrust Advsr holds 0% or 512 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 28,312 shares in its portfolio. Iowa-based Miles Inc has invested 0.28% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 240,136 shares. Lord Abbett & Com Llc reported 158,037 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 202,550 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Rutabaga Cap Limited Co Ma reported 3.18% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Sg Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 3.04% or 297,783 shares. 32,672 were accumulated by Sterling Capital Mgmt Lc. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB).

Analysts await Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, up 145.00% or $1.16 from last year’s $0.8 per share. CUB’s profit will be $60.81 million for 8.75 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Cubic Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 196.97% EPS growth.