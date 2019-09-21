Rutabaga Capital Management Has Decreased Its Natus Medical (BABY) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Oshkosh (OSK) Valuation Rose While Zpr Investment Management Has Increased by $438,655 Its Holding

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 43.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 5,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 17,492 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, up from 12,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $75.2. About 1.11 million shares traded or 89.92% up from the average. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (BABY) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 83,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.19% . The hedge fund held 394,479 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.13 million, down from 478,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Natus Medical Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 153,422 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) has declined 15.88% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BABY News: 18/05/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – BOARD RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS “REFRAIN FROM VOTING FOR REMOVAL OF CHAIRMAN ROBERT GUNST”; 15/05/2018 – Voce Capital Management Buys New 2% Position in Natus Medical; 23/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – VOCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC AS NOMINATED 2 CANDIDATES TO STAND FOR ELECTION FOR 2 SEATS ON NATUS BOARD; 25/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC BABY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.62, REV VIEW $536.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Natus Medical, Inc 65IIA Medical Equipment & Supplies Effective:; 31/05/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR ENGIBOUS, WEISS; 12/03/2018 natus medical incorporated dba excel-tec | grass twin | K173690 | 03/09/2018 |; 07/05/2018 – VOCE CATALYST PARTNERS LP URGES NATUS MEDICAL INC SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR ELECTION OF ITS NOMINEES AND FOR REMOVAL OF CO’S CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – VOCE CATALYST PARTNERS LP URGES NATUS MEDICAL INC SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE ON APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 30/05/2018 – NATUS SAYS IT HAS THE RIGHT BOARD TO EXECUTE STRATEGY

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $350.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 139,387 shares to 213,295 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 1.18 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold BABY shares while 36 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 29.34 million shares or 1.68% less from 29.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Company owns 19,104 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Polaris Capital Management Lc stated it has 83,120 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 28,969 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) holds 0% or 638 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 0% or 1,216 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer has invested 0.01% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Advisory Ltd Co holds 0% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) or 1,047 shares. Savings Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) for 133,442 shares. Confluence Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) for 158,446 shares. Lyon Street Cap Limited Liability stated it has 45,000 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Tekla Management Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) for 61,219 shares. Northern Corporation reported 0% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 980 shares.

