Rutabaga Capital Management Has Decreased Its Granite Construction (GVA) Holding; Scharf Investments Has Decreased Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding By $3.34 Million

Scharf Investments Llc decreased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 2.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scharf Investments Llc sold 85,632 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Scharf Investments Llc holds 3.23M shares with $129.00 million value, down from 3.31 million last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $189.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.58. About 13.82 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING SUPERIOR ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY FOX; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Makes Bid for Sky (Video); 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 07/05/2018 – Comcast will also acquire 100 percent of U.K. satellite TV provider Sky as part of the deal, whose total value could top $100 billion; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 4th Update

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased Granite Construction Inc (GVA) stake by 4.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 12,950 shares as Granite Construction Inc (GVA)’s stock declined 21.94%. The Rutabaga Capital Management Llc holds 280,302 shares with $12.10M value, down from 293,252 last quarter. Granite Construction Inc now has $1.37B valuation. The stock decreased 4.24% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 568,451 shares traded or 31.68% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce

Scharf Investments Llc increased Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) stake by 360,717 shares to 2.32M valued at $136.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 3,299 shares and now owns 27,904 shares. Allergan Plc was raised too.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Relative Strength Alert For Comcast Corp – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Comcast (CMCSA) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Cable Company Grew Free Cash Flow Over 50% — Yet Still Sold Off After Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Odey Asset Management Grp Ltd holds 931,042 shares or 3.01% of its portfolio. 6.29M were accumulated by Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Co. Ameriprise invested 0.68% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 8,000 were accumulated by Yorktown Mngmt & Company. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 3.34% or 268,152 shares in its portfolio. Exchange Capital Management reported 127,003 shares stake. Rampart Limited Liability Co holds 0.42% or 92,502 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.49% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Banque Pictet And Cie reported 160,920 shares. Sky Llc accumulated 41,132 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 1.43 million shares. Lincoln National holds 0.03% or 19,158 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors has invested 0.65% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Financial Counselors Inc has 0.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First City Capital Management holds 0.45% or 15,611 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. Macquarie Research initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5100 target in Friday, July 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 29. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Credit Suisse. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. Nomura maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 13.68 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Granite Construction Inc (GVA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Granite Construction Are Crumbling on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) stake by 261,700 shares to 792,200 valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH) stake by 198,400 shares and now owns 481,052 shares. Manitowoc Company Inc. was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Co accumulated 8,375 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 8,429 shares. Northern stated it has 729,065 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 8,102 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 2,949 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Motco owns 31 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Cap Ltd Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 65,775 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Macquarie Group Inc Limited invested in 1.21 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 41,182 shares. Us Bankshares De has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Swiss Financial Bank holds 85,400 shares. Cwm Limited owns 78 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 67,322 shares.