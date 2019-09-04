Rutabaga Capital Management Has Cut Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Stake By $651,447; Futurefuel Hares (FF) Shorts Raised By 20.94%

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) stake by 6.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 72,383 shares as Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH)’s stock rose 2.31%. The Rutabaga Capital Management Llc holds 1.01 million shares with $9.72M value, down from 1.08M last quarter. Textainer Group Holdings Limited now has $466.47 million valuation. The stock increased 3.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.12. About 11,897 shares traded. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has declined 35.13% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TGH News: 08/05/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TGH:RECEIPT OF TAKEOVER NOTICE; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q REV. $120.2M, EST. $135.0M; 25/04/2018 – TGH:ATTACHMENT TAKEOVER NOTICE; 26/04/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 25/04/2018 – TGH:UPDATE OF DATES FOR TAKEOVER OFFER; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q EBITDA $105.3M; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 18/05/2018 – Textainer Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Futurefuel Corp Hares (NYSE:FF) had an increase of 20.94% in short interest. FF’s SI was 315,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 20.94% from 260,700 shares previously. With 127,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Futurefuel Corp Hares (NYSE:FF)’s short sellers to cover FF’s short positions. The SI to Futurefuel Corp Hares’s float is 1.23%. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 1,668 shares traded. FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) has declined 13.12% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FF News: 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q EPS 36c; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Net $40.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ FutureFuel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FF); 16/03/2018 FutureFuel Releases 2017 Results; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Rev $55.7M; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q EPS 92c; 10/05/2018 – FUTUREFUEL CORP QTRLY REVENUES WERE $55.7 MLN, UP 3.0% FROM $54.1 MLN; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q Rev $75.3M

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells diversified chemical products, bio products, and bio specialty chemical products in the United States. The company has market cap of $457.99 million. It operates in two divisions, Chemicals and Biofuels. It has a 22.37 P/E ratio. The Chemicals segment makes and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.60, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold FutureFuel Corp. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 20.42 million shares or 2.17% more from 19.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 8,288 shares stake. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 513,713 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 17,523 shares. 39,813 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Sys. 47,909 are held by Swiss Bancorporation. Alps Advsr Incorporated reported 22,817 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 19,724 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) for 33,814 shares. 766 were accumulated by Ls Advsrs Ltd Com. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Alphamark accumulated 30 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 0% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 0% or 85,399 shares. New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $29,905 activity. On Wednesday, June 5 EGGER TERRANCE C Z bought $29,905 worth of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) or 2,895 shares.

Analysts await Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TGH’s profit will be $19.53M for 5.97 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Textainer Group Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.50% EPS growth.