Rutabaga Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Crawford & Company (CRD.A) by $1.27 Million as Shares Were Volatile; Cutera (CUTR) Holder Archon Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cutera Inc (CUTR) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 62,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.44% . The hedge fund held 362,729 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54 million, up from 300,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cutera Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $29.27. About 73,434 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 18 TO 20 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Cutera Celebrates 20 Years of Best-In-Class Product Innovation; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Backs 2018 Rev $178M-$181M; 26/04/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Rev $34.1M; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $178 MLN TO $181 MLN; 16/03/2018 – CUTERA INC SAYS NEEDS ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, ANALYSIS AND REVIEW THEREOF BY EXTERNAL AUDIT FIRM; 21/05/2018 – Cutera at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.03-Adj EPS $1.11

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crawford & Company (CRD.A) by 13.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 127,059 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 801,830 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44 million, down from 928,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crawford & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $563.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 29,866 shares traded. Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) has risen 19.15% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CRD.A News: 09/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT NAMES CRAWFORD CT RETIREMENT PLANS, TRUST FUNDS CIO; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: From Liz Taylor to Joan Crawford, the secret history of celebs’ diamonds; 16/04/2018 – Crawford’s TruLook Improves Claims Handling Efficiency by Up to 30 Percent; 23/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Cotton: Cotton, Boozman, and Crawford Urge Corps of Engineers to Help Strengthen Pocahontas Levee; 20/04/2018 – DJ Crawford & Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRD.A); 07/03/2018 – Crawford & Co. Sees 2018 Net $43M-Net $48M; 15/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Crawford introduces Medal of Honor Day resolution; 10/05/2018 – CRAWFORD & CO QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.16 FOR CRD-A AND $0.14 FOR CRD-B; 07/03/2018 – Crawford & Co. Sees 2018 Rev $1.12B-$1.14B; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Crawford SWCD offers fingerling fish sale through April 26

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $350.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 139,387 shares to 213,295 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 1.18 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold CUTR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 16.37 million shares or 34.14% more from 12.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 10,799 shares or 0% of the stock. 21,279 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Co has invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,686 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 16,110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 895,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Greenwood Cap Assocs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 29,319 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 69,073 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 3,798 shares. South Dakota Invest Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Quantum owns 170,613 shares. The California-based Aperio Gru Limited Liability has invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

