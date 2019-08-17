Rutabaga Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Geospace Technologies (GEOS) as Stock Price Rose; As Total System Services (TSS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Cut by $3.19 Million Its Holding

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.10% . The hedge fund held 429,883 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 463,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Geospace Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.93M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.42. About 73,860 shares traded. Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) has risen 12.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GEOS News: 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES’ BOARD TO IMMEDIATELY EXPLORE A SALE OF THE COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Fleets; 21/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Rescues Abandoned ONE20 ELD Users; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP AS OF FEB 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Geospace Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEOS); 03/04/2018 – IGNORE: LEMELSON LETTER TO GEOS WAS REPORTED IN FEB; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC-CALLED FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES, EXPLORATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WITH INVESTMENT BANK; 03/04/2018 – GEOS HOLDER LEMELSON CALLS FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Rev $19.2M; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss $4.73M

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Total System Services (TSS) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 33,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 160,485 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25M, down from 194,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Total System Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $127.35. About 771,721 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) by 115,575 shares to 478,442 shares, valued at $12.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,430 shares to 77,708 shares, valued at $10.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

