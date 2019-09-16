Rutabaga Capital Management Has Cut Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Position by $1.65 Million; Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Dowling & Yahnke Has Decreased Stake by $307,188 as Share Price Rose

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 48,330 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04 million, down from 49,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $209.81. About 3.68M shares traded or 28.74% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 14/03/2018 – MCD INVESTOR CONFERENCE ENDS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 236,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.30 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 1.27M shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.45; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – L&B: LEASE RESTRUCTURE ALLOWS BROOKDALE TO MONETIZE REAL ESTATE; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 09/05/2018 – WCBS-TV Reports Brookdale Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY Incorporates The Wand® Computer Assisted Anesthesia Tech; 24/04/2018 – Brookdale Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 7 Days; 04/04/2018 – FORMER BROOKDALE CEO BILL SHERIFF TO REJOIN CO. AS CONSULTANT; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement

Analysts await Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 45.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Brookdale Senior Living Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% EPS growth.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $350.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 78,495 shares to 740,547 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 770,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $61,214 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold BKD shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 173.22 million shares or 3.93% more from 166.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Art Limited Company reported 90,945 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd holds 0.03% or 4,440 shares. Altrinsic Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Gradient Invests Limited holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.03% or 563,400 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management invested in 556,702 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 230,024 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Company reported 11.38 million shares. Amer Century Companies invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 3.52 million shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Appleton Prtn Ma has invested 0.07% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Citigroup has 273,719 shares. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 400 shares.

