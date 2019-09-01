Rutabaga Capital Management Has Boosted The Container Store Group (TCS) Stake By $2.44 Million; Qts Realty Trust Class A (QTS) Shorts Increased By 2.24%

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased The Container Store Group Inc (TCS) stake by 57.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc acquired 304,905 shares as The Container Store Group Inc (TCS)’s stock declined 30.80%. The Rutabaga Capital Management Llc holds 831,103 shares with $7.31 million value, up from 526,198 last quarter. The Container Store Group Inc now has $220.57 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.48. About 209,197 shares traded. The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) has declined 7.70% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TCS News: 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE 4Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 23C; 22/05/2018 – Container Store Group Sees FY EPS 27c-EPS 37c; 05/04/2018 – CPSC: MIZCO SOLD RECALLED CHARGING STATIONS AT CONTAINER STORE; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP INC TCS.N FY SHR VIEW $0.42, REV VIEW $884.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS OF $0.27 TO $0.37 AND ADJ EPS OF $0.35 TO $0.45; 22/05/2018 – Container Store Group 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES OF $880 TO $890 MLN; 16/03/2018 Container Store Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Container Store Group Sees FY Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 45c; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE 4Q EPS 18C

Qts Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) had an increase of 2.24% in short interest. QTS’s SI was 9.11 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.24% from 8.91M shares previously. With 420,700 avg volume, 22 days are for Qts Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS)’s short sellers to cover QTS’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 178,579 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in QTS Realty; 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 30/04/2018 – LITT URGES QTS HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CHAIRMAN, CEO; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 64C, EST. 62C; 09/05/2018 – RENEW HOLDINGS PLC – MATERIALLY EARNINGS ENHANCING ACQUISITION OF QTS GROUP LTD TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FOR £80M; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES MOVING ABOUT 200 CUSTOMERS TO GDT BY END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS URGES QTS HOLDERS VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership With GDT; 03/05/2018 – All QTS Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting

More notable recent The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Helix TCS Adds Former NYSE Executive to Leadership Team – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 71% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Container Store Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:TCS) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Former Global Head Of Capital Markets For NYSE Joins Cannabis Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold TCS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 37.20 million shares or 2.64% less from 38.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il holds 22,525 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based First Trust LP has invested 0% in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS). James Rech Inc stated it has 3,825 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 171,309 shares. Prudential Financial reported 29,806 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.02% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 14,400 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 230,334 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 283,127 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 90,049 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Financial Bank De owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS). Prelude Cap Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS).

Among 3 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. QTS Realty Trust has $5000 highest and $45 lowest target. $47’s average target is -4.20% below currents $49.06 stock price. QTS Realty Trust had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $4600 target. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 8.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of carrier-neutral data centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,050 activity. 1,100 shares were bought by REHBERGER WAYNE M, worth $50,050 on Monday, August 5.