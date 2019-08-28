Rutabaga Capital Management Has Boosted Its Cubic (CUB) Holding by $1.92 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Filament Has Lowered Holding

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cubic Corporation (CUB) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 34,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 222,969 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, up from 188,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $68.95. About 90,407 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 03/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Advanced Training Solutions at SOFEX 2018; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP INCLUDES IMPLEMENTATION AND OPERATION OF A NEW FARE PAYMENT SYSTEM; 10/05/2018 – Cubic Awarded Additional Delivery Orders for Immersive Game-Based Training Courseware to the US Navy; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary C4ISR Solutions at Special Operations Forces Industry Conference 2018; 21/03/2018 – Cubic | John Laing Consortium Closes Financing with MBTA for Next-Generation Fare Payment System; 12/03/2018 – Cubic and Transport for New South Wales to Expand Open Payment Trial in Sydney; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp 2Q Loss/Shr 7c; 19/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Open Payment in Tolling at IBTTA Conference; 08/05/2018 – Cubic Recognized on Forbes America’s 2018 Best Midsize Employers List for Second Consecutive Year

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $869.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $1758.46. About 1.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – Amazon Prime Member Discounts Expand To 121 Additional Whole Foods Markets — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Tops 100 Million Prime Members Milestone (Video); 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof says Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers; 21/05/2018 – Tech or Retail? Ocado’s U.S. Deal Gives It Amazon-Like Valuation; 20/04/2018 – Amazon.com wants to make it easier for developers to create projects based on the blockchain technology underlying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies; 23/05/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Enables Greater Visibility and Governance for Containerized Environments through Support of Amazon Ela

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 12,950 shares to 280,302 shares, valued at $12.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varex Imaging Corporation by 133,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,806 shares, and cut its stake in Peak Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 105,000 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Franklin Resource reported 656,227 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 10,700 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability invested in 9,204 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Co stated it has 7,349 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 21,021 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 54,316 shares. Morgan Dempsey Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.33% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 14,730 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 303 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 33,114 shares. Pnc Services Gp invested in 0.01% or 215,735 shares. Adage Prtnrs Group Ltd invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). State Street reported 0.01% stake. Invesco invested in 0.01% or 451,145 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Co invested in 113,195 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $531,579 activity. The insider Aga Anshooman bought 123 shares worth $7,196. HARRISON MARK bought $10,025 worth of stock. Shares for $301,250 were bought by WARNER JOHN H JR on Friday, May 10. FELDMANN BRADLEY H also bought $40,787 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on Wednesday, May 8. EDWARDS JAMES R bought $9,904 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited holds 0.44% or 157,685 shares in its portfolio. Davenport & Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thomas White Ltd has invested 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). International Incorporated Ca stated it has 8,032 shares. Maryland-based Lafayette Invs has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Product Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shoker Investment Counsel holds 409 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. 1,647 were reported by Nadler Finance Gru. Asset One Co stated it has 2.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bar Harbor Tru Svcs owns 280 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Webster Retail Bank N A reported 2.01% stake. Skylands Limited owns 1,400 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Markel stated it has 93,237 shares. Creative Planning reported 93,704 shares. Ratan Mgmt Lp has invested 6.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.11 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

