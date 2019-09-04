Rutabaga Capital Management Has Boosted Cubic (CUB) Position by $1.92 Million; Market Value Rose; Msci (MSCI) Holding Maintained by Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 128,301 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51M, up from 116,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $229.99. About 447,498 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 12/03/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Technicals Story (Correct); 17/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Above 200D-MA; 23/03/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Closes Below 200-Day Average; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.31; 10/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 03/05/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Above 50-D-MA; 23/05/2018 – MSCI `CONCERNED’ ABOUT INDIA FUTURES DISPUTE: FERNANDEZ; 17/05/2018 – 37 Interactive Entertainment Will Be Added to MSCI lndexes; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI OFFICIALS HOPE TO GET MSCI UPGRADE IN JUNE TO ATTRACT FOREIGN FUNDS

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cubic Corporation (CUB) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 34,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 222,969 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, up from 188,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $68.55. About 226,078 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 21/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP INCLUDES IMPLEMENTATION AND OPERATION OF A NEW FARE PAYMENT SYSTEM; 10/05/2018 – Cubic Awarded Additional Delivery Orders for Immersive Game-Based Training Courseware to the US Navy; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC SEES FY REV. $1.14B TO $1.19B, EST. $1.24B; 07/05/2018 – Cubic Awarded Contract to Deliver PRISim Suite PortableTrainers to US Air National Guard; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS TO VALIANT INTEGRATED; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp Sees 2018 Sales $1.14B-$1.19; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Corp To Sell Its Cubic Global Defense Services Business to Valiant Integrated Services for $135M Cash; 09/03/2018 Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary Communications Solutions at SATELLITE 2018; 23/05/2018 – Cubic to Integrate Atlanta’s Xpress Next-Generation Bus Fareboxes with MARTA Breeze Back Office

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street owns 3.98 million shares. Washington Bancorp owns 0% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 75 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.18% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.07% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 41,700 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Korea Invest holds 0.22% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 250,665 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 3.26% or 88,358 shares in its portfolio. 5,238 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Company reported 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 370,819 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui. 2,042 are held by Cleararc Cap. Proshare Advisors Lc stated it has 21,193 shares. Pnc Serv Gru invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Spectrum Management Group holds 8,195 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Conning has invested 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $531,579 activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider GUILES EDWIN A bought $162,417. 167 shares valued at $9,904 were bought by EDWARDS JAMES R on Wednesday, May 8. On Friday, May 10 HARRISON MARK bought $10,025 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 168 shares. On Wednesday, May 8 FELDMANN BRADLEY H bought $40,787 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 697 shares. 5,000 shares valued at $301,250 were bought by WARNER JOHN H JR on Friday, May 10.

