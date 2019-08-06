Rutabaga Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Granite Construction (GVA) by $556,850 as Market Valuation Declined; Jvl Advisors Has Upped Position in Wpx Energy (WPX) as Valuation Declined

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 12,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 280,302 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10 million, down from 293,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $30.26. About 201,337 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 272,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.02 million, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18B market cap company. The stock increased 10.81% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 14.96 million shares traded or 94.34% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 46.51% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.50M for 12.01 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -210.53% EPS growth.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) by 10,800 shares to 300,271 shares, valued at $11.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 252,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WAIR).

