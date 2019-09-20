Rutabaga Capital Management Decreased Its Azz (AZZ) Stake; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Playtech plc (LON:PTEC)

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased Azz Inc. (AZZ) stake by 21.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 66,566 shares as Azz Inc. (AZZ)’s stock declined 0.49%. The Rutabaga Capital Management Llc holds 237,649 shares with $10.94 million value, down from 304,215 last quarter. Azz Inc. now has $1.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 47,869 shares traded. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has declined 12.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 13/03/2018 – AZZ INC – CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE FACILITY OF LECTRUS IS INCLUDED IN ASSETS ACQUIRED; 13/03/2018 – AZZ INC – WON BID TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN ASSETS THROUGH A 363 BANKRUPTCY SALE PROCESS, FROM LECTRUS CORP; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC – BACKLOG AT END OF 2018 FISCAL YEAR WAS $265.4 MLN, A DECREASE OF 16.5% COMPARED TO BACKLOG AT END OF PRIOR YEAR OF $317.9 MLN; 06/04/2018 – AZZ Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.17 Per Share; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC AZZ.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.73; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC AZZ.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $1.35; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of AZZ Inc. Investors (AZZ); 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC – BOOKINGS FOR FISCAL 2018 WERE $746.5 MLN, COMPARED TO $858.9 MLN FOR PRIOR YEAR, A DECREASE OF 13.1%; 07/03/2018 DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against AZZ Inc. (AZZ) & Lead Plaintif; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc Is Working Toward Completing and Filing Its Qtrly Report on Form 10-Q for the 3Q of Fiscal Yr 2018 and Its Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr 2018

Among 4 analysts covering Playtech Ltd (LON:PTEC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Playtech Ltd has GBX 603 highest and GBX 425 lowest target. GBX 535’s average target is 24.10% above currents GBX 431.1 stock price. Playtech Ltd had 15 analyst reports since June 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PTEC in report on Thursday, September 12 with “Equal Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 29 with “Overweight”. See Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 425.00 Maintain

13/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 425.00 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 570.00 New Target: GBX 550.00 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 425.00 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 603.00 New Target: GBX 585.00 Maintain

26/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 460.00 New Target: GBX 435.00 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 425.00 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add New Target: GBX 425.00 Initiates Starts

19/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 535.00 Maintain

More notable recent AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What AZZ Inc.’s (NYSE:AZZ) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AZZ adds NuZinc to expand metal coating services – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AZZ Inc. Announces 100-Year Lifespan of Galvabar – Highlighted by Texas A&M University Engineering Study – PRNewswire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AZZ Inc. Announces Acquisition of NuZinc, LLC to Expand Metal Coating Services – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold AZZ shares while 45 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 22.98 million shares or 2.70% more from 22.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invs invested in 0.01% or 59,812 shares. Citadel Lc has 0% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) for 67,400 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Comerica Bankshares has 0.01% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) for 25,290 shares. 19,362 were reported by Holt Ltd Liability Dba Holt Prns Limited Partnership. New York-based Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.03% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Connecticut-based Ellington Gru Limited Co has invested 0.04% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 10,289 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancshares holds 23 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 366,905 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 9,700 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 209,576 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Pnc Finance Services Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 902 shares.

Analysts await AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 23.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.43 per share. AZZ’s profit will be $13.86 million for 20.54 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by AZZ Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.57% negative EPS growth.