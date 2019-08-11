Rutabaga Capital Management Decreased Granite Construction (GVA) Stake by $556,850; Stock Price Declined; Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose While Academy Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 12,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 280,302 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10M, down from 293,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.46. About 662,450 shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 3,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 105,961 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, down from 109,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 46.51% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.49M for 11.29 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -210.53% EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 67,322 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 311,210 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.03% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 12,500 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Daiwa Gp has 45,900 shares. Moors And Cabot stated it has 17,014 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Boston Ptnrs has 0.03% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 502,586 shares. John G Ullman And Associates reported 518,725 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third State Bank has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 201,864 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 269,700 shares. 15,757 were accumulated by Brinker Cap. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 2.75M shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 6,422 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 35,509 shares.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) by 235,603 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $12.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) by 26,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Pctel Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI).

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Is Investigating Granite Construction and Uber on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; CNX Resources Shares Climb After Q2 Results – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Lows Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33,641 shares to 96,456 shares, valued at $18.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Prns Limited Liability Com has invested 0.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks has 1.04% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 471,330 shares. 345,116 were accumulated by Atlanta Mngmt Company L L C. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.26% or 40,884 shares. 22,000 were reported by Eulav Asset Mngmt. Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Coldstream Cap stated it has 0.35% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pioneer Trust State Bank N A Or invested 3.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 0.8% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 61,691 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Essex Mngmt Lc owns 465 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barclays Plc accumulated 3.23 million shares. Maryland-based Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.53% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Beese Fulmer Inv Management Inc has invested 2.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gw Henssler And Assoc Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 144,544 shares.