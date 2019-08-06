Rutabaga Capital Management Cut Titan Machinery (TITN) Stake By $1.66 Million; Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Shorts Raised By 3.34%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) had an increase of 3.34% in short interest. NOAH’s SI was 4.02 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.34% from 3.89 million shares previously. With 439,300 avg volume, 9 days are for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s short sellers to cover NOAH’s short positions. The SI to Noah Holdings Limited’s float is 10.79%. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 237,014 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video)

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) stake by 27.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 110,875 shares as Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN)’s stock rose 21.86%. The Rutabaga Capital Management Llc holds 288,279 shares with $4.49 million value, down from 399,154 last quarter. Titan Machinery Inc. now has $423.93 million valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.11. About 113,644 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 16/03/2018 Titan Machinery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC – COMPANY UPDATES FISCAL 2019 MODELING ASSUMPTIONS; 18/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Provides Advanced Precision Support with AgriSync; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Expansion into Germany; 19/04/2018 – DJ Titan Machinery Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TITN); 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Rev $245.7M; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 2% Position in Titan Machinery; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 International Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery to Acquire All Interests of AGRAM Landtechnikvertrieb GmbH and AGRAM Landtechnik Rollwitz GmbH

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service well-known provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. The Company’s wealth management services and products include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. It has a 14.57 P/E ratio.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) stake by 209,545 shares to 928,889 valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spx Flow Inc. stake by 23,150 shares and now owns 360,333 shares. Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold TITN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.28 million shares or 3.53% more from 15.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc has 0% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Nordea Investment Ab accumulated 8,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 190,556 shares. Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Metropolitan Life New York owns 32,685 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 74,474 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested in 34,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). 227,701 are held by Northern Trust Corporation. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 1.01M shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 29,072 shares. Smith Asset Group LP accumulated 0% or 9,243 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 30,926 shares in its portfolio.

