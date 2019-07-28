Rutabaga Capital Management Cut Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Holding; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Cut Wayfair (W) Position By $11.92 Million

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased Wayfair Inc. (W) stake by 13.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 80,520 shares as Wayfair Inc. (W)’s stock rose 20.41%. The Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc holds 526,875 shares with $78.22M value, down from 607,395 last quarter. Wayfair Inc. now has $12.65B valuation. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 1.80M shares traded or 23.52% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video)

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) stake by 6.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 72,383 shares as Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Rutabaga Capital Management Llc holds 1.01 million shares with $9.72 million value, down from 1.08M last quarter. Textainer Group Holdings Limited now has $575.17 million valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 87,208 shares traded. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has declined 36.42% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TGH News: 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 25/04/2018 – TGH:UPDATE OF DATES FOR TAKEOVER OFFER; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q RENTAL INCOME $120.2M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.3% Position in Textainer Group; 28/05/2018 – TGH:TAKEOVER OFFER DOCUMENT; 08/05/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 TEXTAINER FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF FOR UP TO $350M; 28/05/2018 – TGH:DISTRIBUTION OF TAKEOVER OFFER DOCUMENT; 18/05/2018 – Textainer Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q EPS 33c

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-1.97 EPS, down 74.34% or $0.84 from last year’s $-1.13 per share. After $-2.19 actual EPS reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 11,043 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Cibc Asset Management reported 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 73,272 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Panagora Asset Inc has 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth owns 0.05% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 1,760 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 375,981 shares. Paloma Partners Management reported 0.08% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Tobam stated it has 24,008 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Proshare Limited Liability Co accumulated 20,847 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 4,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc invested 0.07% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0.03% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited has 0.01% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Raymond James has 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 4,758 shares.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased Tilray Inc. stake by 197,540 shares to 730,280 valued at $47.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Teladoc Health Inc. stake by 89,110 shares and now owns 1.79M shares. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) was raised too.

Among 18 analysts covering Wayfair (NYSE:W), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Wayfair had 30 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Loop Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by CFRA on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, May 3 with “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) rating on Monday, February 25. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $175 target. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Stephens maintained Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) rating on Monday, February 25. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $175 target. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of W in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Oppenheimer.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 9 sales for $9.47 million activity. $52,610 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) was sold by Macri Edmond. Rodrigues Romero also sold $3,591 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares. Kumin Michael Andrew had bought 3,000 shares worth $423,120. $1.56M worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) was sold by Shah Niraj on Monday, February 4. Conine Steven sold $1.67 million worth of stock or 14,000 shares. Oblak Steve sold $16,542 worth of stock or 152 shares.

Analysts await Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. TGH’s profit will be $18.94M for 7.59 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Textainer Group Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) stake by 252,444 shares to 1.80M valued at $11.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spx Flow Inc. stake by 23,150 shares and now owns 360,333 shares. Azz Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) was raised too.