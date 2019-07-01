Rutabaga Capital Management Cut Granite Construction (GVA) Position by $556,850 as Stock Price Declined; Mariner Wealth Advisors Position in C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Has Raised as Market Valuation Declined

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 12,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 280,302 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10M, down from 293,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 212,303 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 37.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 8,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,672 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 23,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 344,208 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Digital Freight Brokerage Growth To Accelerate Sharply Over Next Five Years – Benzinga” on March 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “C.H. Robinson Acquires Dema Service S.p.A. to Expand Global Presence – Business Wire” published on May 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Biesterfeld Takes Over Helm Of C.H. Robinson From Wiehoff – Benzinga” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Dorman Products, and Veoneer Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Load-Matching App Downloads And Stickiness Leaderboard Released By CarrierLists – Benzinga” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 33,472 shares to 11,021 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 10,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,335 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $603,972 activity. On Thursday, May 9 Biesterfeld Robert C Jr bought $99,985 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 1,202 shares. 1,382 shares were sold by Kass Jordan T, worth $125,487. OBRIEN CHRIS also sold $98,307 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) on Tuesday, February 5. 2,914 shares were sold by Freeman Angela K., worth $265,189.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System owns 0.06% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 61,759 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Mackay Shields invested 0.02% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Magnetar Fincl Lc holds 0.04% or 17,460 shares in its portfolio. 359,406 are held by Pictet Asset Mngmt. Community Comml Bank Na reported 13,837 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Dubuque Retail Bank Com reported 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Yorktown Management And Company has 0.1% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 3,400 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Limited Liability Company owns 170,700 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research accumulated 167,377 shares. James Invest Rech Inc reported 7,665 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). The Minnesota-based Accredited Invsts Inc has invested 1.21% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Cibc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 28,980 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 92,236 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 552,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 665,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC).