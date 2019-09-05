Rutabaga Capital Management Cut Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Position by $405,600; As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Value Were Volatile, Enterprise Financial Services Decreased Holding

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc analyzed 33,800 shares as the company's stock rose 17.10% . The hedge fund held 429,883 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 463,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Geospace Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.71M market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 16,862 shares traded. Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) has risen 12.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500.

More notable recent Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Franco-Nevada Up 2% Since Q2 Earnings Release: Here's Why – Nasdaq" on August 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Geospace Technologies Corporation Acquires OptoSeis® Fiber Optic Technology – Business Wire" published on November 13, 2018

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) by 10,800 shares to 300,271 shares, valued at $11.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) by 304,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 831,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Manitowoc Company Inc..

More news for Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. Investorplace.com‘s article titled: “Should Investors Sell IBM Stock? – Investorplace.com” and published on August 06, 2019 is yet another important article.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18,140 shares to 19,022 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotec (XBI) by 19,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).