Rutabaga Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR); Pointstate Capital LP Decreased T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake by $119.50 Million; Valuation Rose

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (WAIR) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 235,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 7.27% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 8.30 million shares traded or 1504.94% up from the average. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAIR); 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 73.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 1.73 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 618,834 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76 million, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.53. About 1.72 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Will T-Mobile Keep Disrupting After the Deal?; 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger Plan; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile-Sprint deal would value Sprint at about $24B; Deutsche Telekom will receive 42% stake and 69% votin; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint restart merger talks; 10/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 26/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Sprint, T-Mobile reportedly may wrap up deal talks by next week; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 21/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Successful Consent Solicitations; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sprint Corporation Acquisition

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 110,875 shares to 288,279 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 12,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,302 shares, and cut its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

More notable recent Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wesco Aircraft Renews Multi-Year Agreement With Lockheed Martin – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wesco Aircraft Holdings Announces New Composite Management Services Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Limited reported 84,823 shares. 2.52M were accumulated by Cove Street Capital Ltd Liability. Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has invested 0.02% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 21,571 shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The has 37,209 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 516 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 324 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability holds 124,100 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp reported 38,453 shares. Phocas Fincl holds 0.5% or 566,205 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 17,869 shares. Eqis Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 29,025 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Co reported 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Susquehanna Group Inc Llp holds 0% or 25,077 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 332,814 were accumulated by Jet Capital Investors L P. The Florida-based Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) has invested 0.55% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 3,612 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Moreover, Service has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 48 shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited holds 1.79% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 967,085 shares. 15.09 million are owned by Blackrock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 14,593 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 223,833 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 27 shares. M&R Cap Management holds 0% or 220 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Capital Management Lc Delaware reported 1.69% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 23,423 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 129,637 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking holds 374,366 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 682,420 shares to 752,920 shares, valued at $268.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 98,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).