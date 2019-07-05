Rutabaga Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in The Bancorp (TBBK); Cibc World Markets Upped Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake by $16.37 Million

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 92,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 99,982 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 11.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 67,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,082 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.37 million, up from 206,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $268.25. About 866,115 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline Corporation owns 0.73% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 11,525 shares. 1832 Asset LP owns 1.40M shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Hills Bancorporation Trust invested in 6,912 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Mercer Advisers accumulated 689 shares. Nottingham Advisors holds 1,800 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Lc reported 129,432 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 8,423 shares. Howe & Rusling has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). California-based Destination Wealth has invested 1.72% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bp Plc has invested 0.43% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cidel Asset Management Incorporated has 0.73% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 55,283 shares. Peoples Financial Svcs Corp has 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 200 shares. Commercial Bank Of Stockton holds 10,085 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 8,984 shares. Moreover, Zevenbergen Cap Ltd has 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,080 shares.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 81,476 shares to 220,600 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 14,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,755 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

