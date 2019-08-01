Rutabaga Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Mistras Group (MG); Heritage Investors Management Has Trimmed Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $652,334

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mistras Group Inc. (MG) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 50,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.01% . The hedge fund held 728,619 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.06M, up from 677,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mistras Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.28M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 88,766 shares traded or 12.90% up from the average. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 25.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Adj EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – Mistras Backs 2018 Rev $715M-$730M; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Rev $187.6M; 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q EPS 10C; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – EXPECTS THAT OPERATING CASH FLOW WILL APPROXIMATE $70 MLN IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPANY’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 12/03/2018 – Mistras Sees FY18 Rev $715M-$730M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mistras Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MG); 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q Rev $187.6M

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 5,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 156,959 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.24M, down from 162,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $127.81. About 5.16 million shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 96,938 shares to 112,380 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.30 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa reported 70,725 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Co owns 88,801 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Ccm Invest Advisers Llc holds 2.32% or 112,768 shares in its portfolio. Adage Prtnrs Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.36% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Magnetar Ltd Liability Co holds 1,709 shares. Moreover, Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa has 1.17% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 6,140 shares. S&Co has 1.66% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Maryland Cap Mngmt holds 121,343 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Security Comml Bank Of So Dak has invested 2.45% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Engineers Gate Manager LP invested 0.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). West Coast Fin holds 0.29% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 9,947 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,715 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Citizens And Northern Corp reported 4,655 shares. 78,108 were reported by Webster Retail Bank N A.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peak Resorts Inc by 75,964 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. by 45,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 810,324 shares, and cut its stake in Varex Imaging Corporation.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $810,483 activity. The insider Stamatakis Manuel N. bought $70,200. Another trade for 3,546 shares valued at $48,731 was made by Wolk Jonathan H on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MG shares while 19 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.36 million shares or 2.19% more from 15.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 643,067 shares. Wellington Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.96 million shares. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 2,794 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Seizert Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 11,631 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 30,744 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Ltd Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 26,531 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 31,200 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 5,606 shares. Wedge Management L LP Nc has 76,464 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.01% or 41,126 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 105,958 shares. Moreover, Philadelphia Trust has 0.04% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG).

