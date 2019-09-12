Rutabaga Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Tecnoglass (TGLS) by $470,970; Stack Financial Management Increases Position in Chevron Corp. (CVX)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 57.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 82,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 223,506 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.81 million, up from 141,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $121.28. About 5.44 million shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 78,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.56% . The hedge fund held 740,547 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81M, up from 662,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tecnoglass Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.28. About 92 shares traded. Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has declined 18.11% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TGLS News: 26/04/2018 – Rutabaga Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Tecnoglass; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees 2018 Rev $345M-$365M; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q EPS 30c; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Rev $84.3M; 07/05/2018 – TECNOGLASS COMPLETES PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS FOR PURCHASE OF GM&P; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Expects 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $71.0M-$81.0M; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Rev $84.9M; 14/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS – FOR FY18 EXPECTS TO SEE GROWTH IN COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND ADDITIONAL MARKET SHARE GAINS IN U.S., COLOMBIAN AND OTHER LATIN AMERICAN MARKETS; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees FY Rev $345M-$365M; 24/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Short-Interest Ratio Rises 123% to 47 Days

Since May 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11,430 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.61, from 2.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 5 investors sold TGLS shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 5.34 million shares or 14.08% more from 4.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invs owns 0.01% invested in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) for 128,174 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Natl Inv Svcs Inc Wi accumulated 104,936 shares. Petrus Tru Lta reported 22,463 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Raymond James And Associate accumulated 0% or 479,929 shares. Perritt Capital Mgmt Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 221,279 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Moreover, Geode Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0% or 279,955 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 104,539 shares. 54,261 are owned by Millennium Ltd Co. Pinnacle Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) for 17,031 shares. Polaris Capital Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 509,900 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $350.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manitowoc Company Inc. by 94,956 shares to 665,376 shares, valued at $11.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 330,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR).

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $891.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,761 shares to 400,782 shares, valued at $16.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 6,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,298 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Beese Fulmer Investment has 1.37% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 58,040 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 142,037 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 252,815 shares. Acropolis Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Sather Fincl Grp has 0.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,850 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.59% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Coastline Tru holds 24,624 shares. Twin Capital Management reported 0.99% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il reported 1.4% stake. 4.77 million were reported by Prudential Fincl Inc. Blume Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.32% or 5,008 shares. Tortoise holds 0.11% or 3,592 shares. Advisors Mngmt Limited Com owns 17,736 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Limited holds 0.74% or 605,734 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd invested in 262,668 shares or 1.72% of the stock.

