Rutabaga Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Rti Surgical Holdings (RTIX) as Share Value Declined; Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Boosted Its Stake in Emcor Group (EME) by $560,713 as Valuation Rose

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (EME) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 7,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 582,282 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.55 million, up from 574,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Emcor Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $87.44. About 557,098 shares traded or 79.39% up from the average. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 10.95% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS 94c; 20/04/2018 – DJ EMCOR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EME); 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 EPS $4.10-EPS $4.70; 09/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 425 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Backlog as of March 31 Was $3.95B; 04/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – CFO Pompa Gifts 600 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 12/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. First Quarter Conference Call to Be Broadcast over the Internet; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP – MAINTAINS ITS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $7.6 BLN TO $7.7 BLN AND FY18 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GUIDANCE OF $4.10 TO $4.70; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 Rev $7.6B-$7.7B

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc. (RTIX) by 54.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 322,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.37% . The hedge fund held 911,417 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48 million, up from 589,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 103,752 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has declined 7.39% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical Backs FY18 Rev $280M-$290M; 26/04/2018 – RTI Presents “Data Centricity: The Key to Automating the Processes of a Drilling Rig” Complimentary Webinar; 08/05/2018 – RTI Named SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best IoT Solution; 13/03/2018 – Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New IIC Leadership; 01/05/2018 – RTI to Host First East Coast User Conference in Boston, Bringing Together Experts Building the Future of the Industrial Interne; 07/05/2018 – RTI International named winner of CDC’s Healthy Behavior Data Challenge; 31/05/2018 – RTI Presents “Moving Electric Utilities from Device to Data Centricity” Complimentary Webinar; 02/04/2018 – URALSKIY ZAVOD RTI UZRTI.MM – FY 2017 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 1.6 BLN VS RUB 1.40 BLN YEAR AGO; 26/04/2018 – RTI Presents “Data Centricity: The Key to Automating the Processes of a Drilling Rig” Complimentary Webinar; 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical 1Q Loss $1.93M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold RTIX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 42.55 million shares or 1.43% less from 43.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 137,798 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corp invested in 699,822 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Lc has 0% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 243 shares. Cooperman Leon G stated it has 198,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 171,771 shares. 131,446 were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Management. Krensavage Asset Limited Company holds 3.97M shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated accumulated 107,683 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 85,485 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt holds 15,815 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc reported 0.04% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Menta Ltd owns 44,405 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Millennium Llc has 0% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Renaissance Technology Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 1.44 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX).

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 110,875 shares to 288,279 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varex Imaging Corporation by 133,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,806 shares, and cut its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc..

More notable recent RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Zimmer Biomet and RTI Surgical® Partner with AAID Foundation to Expand Access to Dental Care for Veterans – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RTI Surgical® Reaches 5000 Implant Milestone for Fortilink® Interbody Fusion Systems with TETRAfuse® 3D Technology – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (RTIX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RTI Surgical® Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:RTIX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.05M shares to 2.31M shares, valued at $124.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 21,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,881 shares, and cut its stake in B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS).

More notable recent EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EMCOR Group, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Emcor Group Inc (EME) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EMCOR Group: This Construction Stock Is An Excellent Value Pick – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2018. More interesting news about EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss EMCOR Group’s (NYSE:EME) Impressive 105% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold EME shares while 94 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.87 million shares or 3.81% less from 52.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 28,006 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 3,790 shares. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 6.70M shares. The New York-based D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.01% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Company reported 221,357 shares. Raymond James & reported 37,292 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 256,309 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 8,668 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity holds 0.02% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) or 46,057 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 150,847 shares. Sit Investment Assocs Inc owns 24,000 shares. Geode Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 959,931 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 11,800 shares.