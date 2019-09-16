Rutabaga Capital Management Boosted Hill International (HIL) Holding; Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Shareholder Cubist Systematic Strategies Cut Holding by $6.75 Million

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 57.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 137,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 101,696 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, down from 239,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.74. About 1.52M shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 05/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $69; 09/05/2018 – RIAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of Incoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade suffers system-wide outage; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE 2Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 74C; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q Net $271M; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 31/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade CEO to Speak at Sandler O’Neill + Partners Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hill International Inc. (HIL) by 97.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 770,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22M, up from 792,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hill International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.97. About 42,252 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – GOT TWO CONTRACTS IN RAIL AND METRO SECTOR IN INDIA; 09/03/2018 – HILL INTL, HOLDER ENGINE CAPITAL ENTERED STANDSTILL PACT; 19/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Hill International to Implement the European Investment Bank’s Latest Infrastructure Support Program in the Western Balkans; 16/04/2018 – Ancora Advisors, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Hill Intl; 26/03/2018 – Hill International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 111% to 27 Days; 13/03/2018 – Hill International Hires Imad Ghantous as Senior Vice President; 05/03/2018 – RPT-MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL – TO KEEP 6 EMMA & ROE STORES OF 30 CURRENTLY OPEN ACROSS AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND; REMAINDER TO BE CLOSED BY 30 JUNE 2018; 18/04/2018 – Hill International Promotes Abdo E. Kardous to Regional President for the Middle East; 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Reports 10% Stake in Hill International

Analysts await TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. AMTD’s profit will be $510.14 million for 13.37 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.84, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold AMTD shares while 119 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 490.91 million shares or 1.34% less from 497.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Invs has 33,758 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 59 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has 0.09% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 101,696 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 292,006 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 6,259 shares. Florida-based Voloridge Management Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Blair William & Il holds 0% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 7,339 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Com has 1.04 million shares. 12,640 are held by Haverford Fincl Service. Fdx Advisors Inc owns 0.01% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 4,388 shares. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 220,174 shares. 336,613 are held by Envestnet Asset Management. First Mercantile invested 0.01% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD).

More notable recent TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 22, 2019 : AMTD, CDNS, CE, ELS, BRO, WHR, ZION, STLD, HXL, ACC, LOGI, CR – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “US IPO Weekly Recap: Chinese investment bank taps US IPO market – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TD Ameritrade Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “US IPO Week Ahead: A flurry of IPOs expected to launch July roadshows – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 17,052 shares to 31,470 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itt Inc by 15,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.81, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 8 investors sold HIL shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 18.49 million shares or 1.76% less from 18.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 136,144 are held by Renaissance Tech Ltd. 2.10M were reported by Thb Asset. Geode Mngmt Limited reported 213,875 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley accumulated 8,653 shares. Rutabaga Cap Limited Ma reported 1.2% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Boothbay Fund Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 165,421 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 246,145 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 1.95 million shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al stated it has 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 4.45 million shares stake. Vanguard holds 629,599 shares. Northern Trust Corporation owns 0% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 90,190 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 3,070 shares. Axa owns 110,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $350.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Azz Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 66,566 shares to 237,649 shares, valued at $10.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 101,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,011 shares, and cut its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc..

Since May 13, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. $140,560 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) was bought by Sgro David. 5,000 shares were bought by Weintraub Todd E, worth $11,100.

More notable recent Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hill International to Support the Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Company to Realize the Abraj Al Tahwiliya High-Rise Development Project in the Doha Corniche – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CORRECTING and REPLACING — Hill International Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hill International Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hill International Recognized as Muscat International Airport Named MEED’s Mega Project of the Year – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Port of Long Beach Selects Hill International to Provide Program Management for the Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.