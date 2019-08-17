Rutabaga Capital Management Boosted By $737,888 Its The Bancorp (TBBK) Stake; Wellington Management Group Llp Trimmed Nokia (NOK) Position

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased Nokia Corp (NOK) stake by 52.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 6.54 million shares as Nokia Corp (NOK)’s stock rose 3.64%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5.82M shares with $33.27M value, down from 12.36M last quarter. Nokia Corp now has $29.16B valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 11.74M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 30/05/2018 – NOKIA – BOARD ESTABLISHED A TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEE PRIMARILY AS AN ADVISORY FORUM AND FOR PURPOSE OF REVIEWING INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY STRATEGIES; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS EFFECTIVE UNTIL NOV 30, 2019 AND IT TERMINATED CORRESPONDING REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION GRANTED ON MAY 23, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Nokia posts falling first quarter profits; 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS NOKIA FITS PERFECTLY INTO SOLIDIUM’S PORTFOLIO; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 21/03/2018 – Arch-rivals Ericsson and Nokia enter final lap of the race to 5G; 22/03/2018 – Nokia has filed its annual Form 20-F for 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its “Nokia in 2017; 06/05/2018 – Economic Times: Nokia waiting for nod to sell defunct manufacturing plant; 26/03/2018 – Nokia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Solidium invests in Nokia Corporation

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) stake by 6.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc acquired 92,236 shares as The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK)’s stock declined 4.63%. The Rutabaga Capital Management Llc holds 1.47 million shares with $11.88M value, up from 1.38M last quarter. The Bancorp Inc. now has $554.53M valuation. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 229,401 shares traded or 20.69% up from the average. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c

Wellington Management Group Llp increased Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) stake by 62,589 shares to 646,170 valued at $48.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) stake by 289,560 shares and now owns 2.23M shares. Tivo Corp was raised too.

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $338.41M for 21.54 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold TBBK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 44.25 million shares or 0.25% less from 44.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York owns 6,770 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Moreover, Heartland Advisors has 0.66% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 1.11M shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 48,427 shares. Security, West Virginia-based fund reported 690 shares. Anderson Hoagland reported 0.55% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). 389,221 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp. Meeder Asset has invested 0.02% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 303,318 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 96,182 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 323,645 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 22,096 shares.

