Russel Metals Inc. (RUS) EPS Estimated At $0.48; Celanese (CE)’s Sentiment Is 0.89

Analysts expect Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) to report $0.48 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.58 EPS change or 54.72% from last quarter’s $1.06 EPS. T_RUS’s profit would be $29.81 million giving it 10.52 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Russel Metals Inc.’s analysts see -12.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 248,062 shares traded or 37.24% up from the average. Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Celanese Corp (CE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 181 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 204 reduced and sold stock positions in Celanese Corp. The funds in our database now have: 117.23 million shares, down from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Celanese Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 175 Increased: 121 New Position: 60.

Russel Metals Inc. processes and distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. It has a 5.85 P/E ratio. The Metals Service Centers segment sells plates, and flat rolled carbon and other general line carbon steel products comprising structurals, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing products, as well as stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products in various sizes, shapes, and specifications.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, makes and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.95 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It has a 13.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.78M for 10.22 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Gmt Capital Corp holds 11.41% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation for 3.50 million shares. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc owns 98,761 shares or 4.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyrical Asset Management Lp has 4.59% invested in the company for 3.47 million shares. The Georgia-based Covey Capital Advisors Llc has invested 3.81% in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, a New York-based fund reported 3.11 million shares.