Russel Metals Inc. (RUS) Analysts See $0.61 EPS; Blue Martini Software (BLUE) Sentiment Is 1.7

Blue Martini Software Inc (BLUE) investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 139 funds increased and started new holdings, while 82 decreased and sold positions in Blue Martini Software Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 60.27 million shares, up from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Blue Martini Software Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 65 Increased: 85 New Position: 54.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $7.43 billion. The Company’s product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications.

Healthcor Management L.P. holds 1.93% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. for 302,890 shares. Dafna Capital Management Llc owns 27,000 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eventide Asset Management Llc has 1.6% invested in the company for 294,638 shares. The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. has invested 1.28% in the stock. Opus Point Partners Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 5,840 shares.

Analysts await bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-3.03 earnings per share, down 4.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $-2.91 per share. After $-2.99 actual earnings per share reported by bluebird bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.34% negative EPS growth.

