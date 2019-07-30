Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) to pay $0.13 on Sep 10, 2019; Tigershares CHINA-U.S. Internet Titans Etf (TTTN) Sellers Decreased By 60.87% Their Shorts

Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 10, 2019. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Rush Enterprises Inc’s current price of $37.49 translates into 0.35% yield. Rush Enterprises Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 133,291 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 9.69% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 17/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports the Passing of Its Founder W. Marvin Rush; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 14/03/2018 Rush Enterprises, Inc. Increases Stk Repurchase Program by $35 M; 15/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B; 19/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c

Tigershares CHINA-U.S. Internet Titans Etf (NASDAQ:TTTN) had a decrease of 60.87% in short interest. TTTN’s SI was 900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 60.87% from 2,300 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Tigershares CHINA-U.S. Internet Titans Etf (NASDAQ:TTTN)’s short sellers to cover TTTN’s short positions. The ETF decreased 0.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 1,696 shares traded. TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF (NASDAQ:TTTN) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The firm operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. It has a 8.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

