Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Shareholder Zpr Investment Management Cut Holding by $334,232; As Calavo Growers (CVGW) Market Value Declined, Northern Trust Has Raised Holding

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) by 55.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 8,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The institutional investor held 6,598 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 14,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 155,518 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/03/2018 Rush Enterprises, Inc. Increases Stk Repurchase Program by $35 M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHB); 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results; 19/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports the Passing of Its Founder W. Marvin Rush; 15/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 4,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The institutional investor held 246,422 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.66M, up from 242,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.06% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $98.51. About 286,222 shares traded or 89.95% up from the average. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold CVGW shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.70 million shares or 4.35% less from 15.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Company has 0.12% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 1.16 million shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 246,422 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 68,739 shares. Coe Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has 10,197 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability has 40,552 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 50,775 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Sterling Capital Ltd Co reported 30,519 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 4 were accumulated by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Eulav Asset Management stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Pinebridge Investments LP reported 4,733 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Navellier & Associates invested in 4,091 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Mellon invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).