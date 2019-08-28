Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Position Held by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc; Atika Capital Management Has Boosted Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Stake

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 252.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The hedge fund held 34,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 9,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $73.95. About 346,617 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRN); 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 24/04/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Published Open-label Study Showing Brineura® (cerliponase alfa) Reduced the Rate of Clinical Decline of Children with CLN2 Disease, a Form of Batten Disease; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 14/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Receives Standard Approval for Palynziq™ (pegvaliase-pqpz) Injection for Treatment of Adults with Phenylketonuria (P; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Gets Standard FDA Approval for Palynziq Injection for Phenylketonuria; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Backs FY18 Rev $1.47B-$1.53B

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 41,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The institutional investor held 905,211 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.85M, up from 863,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.5. About 81,033 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHB); 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 47C; 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results; 19/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,469 shares to 565,301 shares, valued at $162.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 36,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (NYSE:NAV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold BMRN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Ltd has 50 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il holds 0.14% or 13,034 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Limited Company has 0.02% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 12,527 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.05% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 82,664 shares. Highline Capital Mgmt LP has 5.95% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 1.07M shares. Temasek Holdg (Private) reported 1.46% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 947,677 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Lord Abbett Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 108,755 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 4,846 shares. Strs Ohio holds 186,785 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Franklin holds 1.45 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability reported 3 shares stake. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp reported 367 shares. Prudential Fin Inc accumulated 0.02% or 101,810 shares.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 11,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 230,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.