Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Holder Cooke & Bieler LP Has Increased Holding by $493,640 as Shares Declined; Pittenger & Anderson Continues to Hold Stake in Waste Mgmt Del (WM)

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 12,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 398,147 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.65M, up from 386,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Rush Enterprises for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 195,350 shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 9.69% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 19/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 47C; 15/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHB); 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results; 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/03/2018 Rush Enterprises, Inc. Increases Stk Repurchase Program by $35 M; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 4,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,292 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76 million, up from 79,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $117.99. About 805,274 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Western Life Grp Cl A by 12,486 shares to 47,545 shares, valued at $12.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls by 431,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.74M shares, and cut its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (NYSEMKT:GRC).

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,500 shares to 7,400 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 24,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,679 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

