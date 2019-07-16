Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHB) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Auto Dealerships company, Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rush Enterprises Inc. has 43.78% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 79.17% institutional ownership for its rivals. 47.87% of Rush Enterprises Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.47% of all Auto Dealerships companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Rush Enterprises Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 9.56% 21.74% 8.44%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Rush Enterprises Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Enterprises Inc. N/A 40 10.14 Industry Average 213.71M 2.23B 18.86

Rush Enterprises Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Rush Enterprises Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Rush Enterprises Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.17 2.82 2.66

The potential upside of the rivals is 10.21%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rush Enterprises Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rush Enterprises Inc. -3.98% -6.78% 0.03% 5.98% -2.38% 11.94% Industry Average 2.58% 8.49% 25.05% 18.14% 38.87% 28.98%

For the past year Rush Enterprises Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Rush Enterprises Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Rush Enterprises Inc.’s competitors beat Rush Enterprises Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services; and body, chassis upfit, and component installation services, as well as sells tires for use on commercial vehicles. It serves regional and national truck fleets, corporations, local governments, and owner operators. The company operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.