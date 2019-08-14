Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHB) and America’s Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Comparing side by side

Both Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) and America’s Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) are Auto Dealerships companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Enterprises Inc. 40 0.24 N/A 4.32 9.12 America’s Car-Mart Inc. 87 0.89 N/A 6.73 13.39

Demonstrates Rush Enterprises Inc. and America’s Car-Mart Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. America’s Car-Mart Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Rush Enterprises Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Rush Enterprises Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rush Enterprises Inc. and America’s Car-Mart Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% America’s Car-Mart Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 9.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Rush Enterprises Inc. and America’s Car-Mart Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 America’s Car-Mart Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively America’s Car-Mart Inc. has a consensus price target of $103, with potential upside of 15.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rush Enterprises Inc. and America’s Car-Mart Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.78% and 79.3%. Rush Enterprises Inc.’s share held by insiders are 47.87%. Comparatively, America’s Car-Mart Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rush Enterprises Inc. -1.5% 5.66% -4.18% 1.05% -10.5% 10.67% America’s Car-Mart Inc. 2.3% 5.03% -10% 29.43% 42.21% 24.44%

For the past year Rush Enterprises Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than America’s Car-Mart Inc.

Summary

America’s Car-Mart Inc. beats on 11 of the 10 factors Rush Enterprises Inc.

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services; and body, chassis upfit, and component installation services, as well as sells tires for use on commercial vehicles. It serves regional and national truck fleets, corporations, local governments, and owner operators. The company operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

AmericaÂ’s Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2017, it operated 140 dealerships in 11 states in the South-Central United States. AmericaÂ’s Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.