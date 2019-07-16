Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Reaches $35.94 After 8.00% Up Move; Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

The stock of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.22% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 210,412 shares traded or 19.73% up from the average. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 9.69% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHB); 19/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c; 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports the Passing of Its Founder W. Marvin Rush; 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 47C; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA)The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.34 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $38.82 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RUSHA worth $106.80M more.

Among 4 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Credit Suisse. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. See Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) latest ratings:

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The firm operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. It has a 9.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Analysts await Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 18.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.92 per share. RUSHA’s profit will be $40.49M for 8.24 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Rush Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.22% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $89.48. About 581,029 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.84 billion. The Company’s Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. It has a 62.53 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design tools; design verification solutions; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Keysight Technologies, Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancshares De has invested 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Andra Ap invested in 0.17% or 66,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa invested 0.09% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn reported 671,407 shares stake. Estabrook Mgmt reported 747 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 442 shares. 183 were accumulated by Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Company. Sandler Capital accumulated 521,276 shares. 117,900 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Pnc Svcs Gru reported 40,060 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc holds 251 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Llp invested in 17,280 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 15,700 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) owns 33,026 shares. Gulf Int State Bank (Uk) holds 0.07% or 43,029 shares in its portfolio.

