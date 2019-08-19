Rush Enterprises Cl A (RUSHA) Stock Price Declined While Bogle Investment Management LP Trimmed Position; As Equifax (EFX) Market Valuation Rose, Toth Financial Advisory Has Lowered by $691,126 Its Position

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 5,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 33,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 39,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.74. About 440,005 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS IT REPORTED YING’S SHARE SALE TO AUTHORITIES; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Equifax’s Senior Notes; 26/03/2018 – Equifax Launches NeuroDecision® Technology; 11/04/2018 – IHS Markit Adds Cybersecurity Risk Ratings to Research Signals; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Equifax Inc.’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB+’; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Appoints Mark Begor as New CEO; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS IT CHARGED YING WITH VIOLATING FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS, WILL SEEK DISGORGEMENT OF ILL-GOTTEN GAINS PLUS INTEREST, PENALTIES, AND INJUNCTIVE RELIEF; 25/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS NOTES ARE ISSUED PURSUANT TO INDENTURE DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – A New Challenger to Equifax’s Employee Verification Service; 16/05/2018 – SLAUGHTER CITES SMITH’S CONFLICTS EXTENDING BEYOND EQUIFAX

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc Cl A (RUSHA) by 36.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 23,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The institutional investor held 40,214 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 63,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 178,844 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 19/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES, PASSING OF FOUNDER W. MARVIN RUSH; 14/03/2018 Rush Enterprises, Inc. Increases Stk Repurchase Program by $35 M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA); 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 17/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports the Passing of Its Founder W. Marvin Rush; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 47C; 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nanostring Technol Inc Com (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 109,039 shares to 159,896 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 134,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Inter Parfums Inc Com (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4,490 shares to 4,690 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 5,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field & Main National Bank & Trust invested in 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Co accumulated 0% or 3,093 shares. Halsey Assocs Ct accumulated 1,878 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Ct stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Geode Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 18,250 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Scotland Gru Plc invested 0.13% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Ls Invest Limited Company reported 3,805 shares. 70,968 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity has 0.07% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 25,888 are owned by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 23,482 shares. Platinum Invest Mngmt stated it has 2.38% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $176.49 million for 24.61 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.