Rush Enterprises Cl A (RUSHA) Shareholder Bogle Investment Management LP Decreased Its Position by $961,163; Diversified Trust Co Continues to Hold Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN)

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc Cl A (RUSHA) by 36.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 23,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,214 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 63,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 77,445 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 9.69% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 17/05/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES, PASSING OF FOUNDER W. MARVIN RUSH; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 47C; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c; 19/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 127.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 4,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,312 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 3,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $173.65. About 1.30 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc by 184,123 shares to 218,693 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in K12 Inc Com (NYSE:LRN) by 69,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Posco Sponsored Adr (NYSE:PKX).

Analysts await Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 18.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.92 per share. RUSHA’s profit will be $40.21M for 8.31 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Rush Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.22% EPS growth.

