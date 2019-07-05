RumbleON Inc. (RMBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON Inc. 5 0.27 N/A -1.65 0.00 U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 1 0.15 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of RumbleON Inc. and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON Inc. 0.00% -162.3% -61% U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0.00% -8.6% -3.4%

Liquidity

RumbleON Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. are 1.2 and 0.2 respectively. U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to RumbleON Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for RumbleON Inc. and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 191.67% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RumbleON Inc. and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 42.6%. About 0.8% of RumbleON Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.5% of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RumbleON Inc. -2.91% 7.74% -3.65% -15.94% 2.54% -6.88% U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. -0.79% -4.61% -8.98% -14.47% -35.58% 9.02%

For the past year RumbleON Inc. has -6.88% weaker performance while U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has 9.02% stronger performance.

Summary

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. beats RumbleON Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.