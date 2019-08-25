RumbleON, Inc. (RMBL) Reaches $3.93 After 6.00% Up Move; CTT CORREIOS PORTUGAL SA ORDINARY SHARES (CTTOF) SI Decreased By 0.69%

The stock of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.65% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 86,629 shares traded or 75.90% up from the average. RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) has declined 21.91% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBL News: 06/04/2018 RUMBLEON INC RMBL.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $7The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $90.34M company. It was reported on Aug, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $4.17 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RMBL worth $5.42M more.

CTT CORREIOS PORTUGAL SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) had a decrease of 0.69% in short interest. CTTOF’s SI was 331,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.69% from 333,700 shares previously. It closed at $3.533 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company has market cap of $311.68 million. The firm operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers courier, urgent mail, and merchandise services; banking services; services related with the distribution of advertising mail; and physical and hybrid mail production, as well as electronic document management services.

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates clients and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. The company has market cap of $90.34 million. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017.