RumbleON, Inc. (RMBL) Reaches $3.93 After 6.00% Up Move; CTT CORREIOS PORTUGAL SA ORDINARY SHARES (CTTOF) SI Decreased By 0.69%

Posted by on August 25, 2019 at 2:51 pm

The stock of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.65% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 86,629 shares traded or 75.90% up from the average. RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) has declined 21.91% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBL News: 06/04/2018 RUMBLEON INC RMBL.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $7The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $90.34M company. It was reported on Aug, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $4.17 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RMBL worth $5.42M more.

CTT CORREIOS PORTUGAL SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) had a decrease of 0.69% in short interest. CTTOF’s SI was 331,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.69% from 333,700 shares previously. It closed at $3.533 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company has market cap of $311.68 million. The firm operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers courier, urgent mail, and merchandise services; banking services; services related with the distribution of advertising mail; and physical and hybrid mail production, as well as electronic document management services.

More notable recent RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 12, 2019 : EC, BE, VCTR, OPTN, PANL, VNRX, LRAD, RMBL, EYEN, UMRX, POLA – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RumbleOn’s (RMBL) CEO Marshall Chesrown on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “RumbleON, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “JMP Securities Starts RumbleOn, Inc. (RMBL) at Market Outperform – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates clients and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. The company has market cap of $90.34 million. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017.

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Ratings Chart

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.