RumbleON, Inc. (RMBL) Reaches $3.54 52-Week Low; Eam Investors Decreased The Marcus (MCS) Stake

Eam Investors Llc decreased The Marcus Corporation (MCS) stake by 76.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eam Investors Llc sold 55,300 shares as The Marcus Corporation (MCS)’s stock declined 6.37%. The Eam Investors Llc holds 17,104 shares with $685,000 value, down from 72,404 last quarter. The Marcus Corporation now has $1.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 175,995 shares traded. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has declined 8.64% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 11/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – Marcus Corp at B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 10/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Appoints Carl Dees as Vice President of Operations; 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 13/03/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Celebrates Award-Winning Properties; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q Rev $168.2M; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

The stock of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.33 target or 6.00% below today’s $3.54 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $81.37 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $3.33 price target is reached, the company will be worth $4.88 million less. The stock decreased 13.24% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 120,432 shares traded or 150.40% up from the average. RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) has declined 21.91% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.91% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Marcus Corp has $49 highest and $41 lowest target. $45’s average target is 31.08% above currents $34.33 stock price. Marcus Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Benchmark. The stock of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Friday, March 1. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”.

More notable recent The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Marcus Corporation’s (NYSE:MCS) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marcus Corp (MCS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The Marcus Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About The Marcus Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCS) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At The Marcus Corporation’s (NYSE:MCS) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MCS’s profit will be $17.01 million for 14.80 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The Marcus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold MCS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 19.44 million shares or 8.32% more from 17.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pnc Ser Grp has 0% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 2,151 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 4,190 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Company holds 8,476 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 370,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership reported 16,917 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 139,341 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability invested 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Co has 0.06% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 222,407 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Matarin Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,694 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Moreover, First Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 5,020 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd has 45,928 shares. 855,500 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Management. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,158 shares.

Eam Investors Llc increased Icad Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) stake by 85,679 shares to 311,900 valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bandwidth Inc. stake by 19,193 shares and now owns 40,343 shares. Invitae Corporation was raised too.

More notable recent RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 12, 2019 : EC, BE, VCTR, OPTN, PANL, VNRX, LRAD, RMBL, EYEN, UMRX, POLA – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate RumbleON, Inc. (RMBL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RumbleOn’s (RMBL) CEO Marshall Chesrown on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “RumbleOn Smashes Records at Companyâ€™s Most Successful Sturgis Rally, Announces Completion of 300,000 Cash Offer Milestone – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates clients and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. The company has market cap of $81.37 million. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017.