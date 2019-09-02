RumbleON Inc. (RMBL) and Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) and Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON Inc. 5 0.13 N/A -1.77 0.00 Reebonz Holding Limited 5 0.13 N/A -13.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of RumbleON Inc. and Reebonz Holding Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows RumbleON Inc. and Reebonz Holding Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON Inc. 0.00% -147% -44.9% Reebonz Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

RumbleON Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Reebonz Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. RumbleON Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reebonz Holding Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown RumbleON Inc. and Reebonz Holding Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Reebonz Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of RumbleON Inc. is $10, with potential upside of 177.01%. Competitively the consensus target price of Reebonz Holding Limited is $11, which is potential 485.11% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Reebonz Holding Limited looks more robust than RumbleON Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RumbleON Inc. and Reebonz Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors at 23.4% and 22% respectively. Insiders held roughly 18.4% of RumbleON Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 43.56% are Reebonz Holding Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RumbleON Inc. 10.14% 5.66% -4.5% -25.04% -21.91% -13.2% Reebonz Holding Limited -6.59% -36.07% -65.57% -78.48% -96.93% -85.52%

For the past year RumbleON Inc. has stronger performance than Reebonz Holding Limited

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors RumbleON Inc. beats Reebonz Holding Limited.

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.