RumbleON Inc. (RMBL) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) is a company in the Specialty Retail Other industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of RumbleON Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of RumbleON Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.14% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has RumbleON Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON Inc. 0.00% -147.00% -44.90% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares RumbleON Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for RumbleON Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.27 3.36 2.60

The potential upside of the peers is 52.54%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RumbleON Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RumbleON Inc. 10.14% 5.66% -4.5% -25.04% -21.91% -13.2% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year RumbleON Inc. has -13.20% weaker performance while RumbleON Inc.’s rivals have 28.75% stronger performance.

Liquidity

RumbleON Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, RumbleON Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.66 and has 1.05 Quick Ratio. RumbleON Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RumbleON Inc.

Dividends

RumbleON Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RumbleON Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.