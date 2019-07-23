RumbleON Inc. (RMBL) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of RumbleON Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.44% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand RumbleON Inc. has 0.8% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.60% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have RumbleON Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON Inc. 0.00% -162.30% -61.00% Industry Average 2.92% 16.65% 9.50%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares RumbleON Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 163.56M 5.61B 78.52

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for RumbleON Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.21 3.35 2.54

As a group, Specialty Retail Other companies have a potential upside of 44.24%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RumbleON Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RumbleON Inc. -2.91% 7.74% -3.65% -15.94% 2.54% -6.88% Industry Average 3.87% 14.68% 9.57% 17.97% 33.16% 31.89%

For the past year RumbleON Inc. had bearish trend while RumbleON Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

RumbleON Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, RumbleON Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.76 and has 1.13 Quick Ratio. RumbleON Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RumbleON Inc.

Dividends

RumbleON Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors RumbleON Inc.’s peers beat RumbleON Inc.

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.