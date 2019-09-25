RumbleON, Inc. (RMBL) Analysts See $-0.39 EPS; CANSORTIUM CANADA (CNTMF) Shorts Raised By 109.68%

Analysts expect RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) to report $-0.39 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 15.22% from last quarter’s $-0.46 EPS. After having $-0.52 EPS previously, RumbleON, Inc.’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.47. About 5,729 shares traded. RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) has declined 21.91% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBL News: 06/04/2018 RUMBLEON INC RMBL.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $7

CANSORTIUM INC CANADA (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) had an increase of 109.68% in short interest. CNTMF’s SI was 13,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 109.68% from 6,200 shares previously. With 98,900 avg volume, 0 days are for CANSORTIUM INC CANADA (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)’s short sellers to cover CNTMF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7. About 1,950 shares traded. Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More important recent Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cansortium Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results; Revises Full Year 2019 Outlook; Expects to Achieve Profitability in Early 2020 – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “Cansortium Announces Opening of its 15th Fluentâ„¢ Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Florida and Plans to Have 6 Additional Open by the End of the Year – PRNewswire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cansortium Commences Trading on OTCQB Venture Market, Bringing Increased Visibility and Enhanced Liquidity – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cansortium, Inc. Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call Scheduled for August 29 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Cansortium Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company has market cap of $130.78 million. It operates cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in Florida, Texas, and Puerto Rico; and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: DA Davidson Starts RumbleOn, Inc. (RMBL) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RumbleON’s Binary Experiment – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “VARIDESK lands big lease at Las Colinas workspace as it adds Southlake location – Dallas Business Journal” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate RumbleON, Inc. (RMBL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates clients and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. The company has market cap of $57.23 million. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017.