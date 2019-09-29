Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruhnn Holding Limited 5 0.00 22.61M -0.13 0.00 Medifast Inc. 103 0.73 10.65M 5.30 21.06

In table 1 we can see Ruhnn Holding Limited and Medifast Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruhnn Holding Limited 421,828,358.21% 0% 0% Medifast Inc. 10,319,767.44% 57.7% 36.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ruhnn Holding Limited is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Medifast Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Medifast Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ruhnn Holding Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ruhnn Holding Limited and Medifast Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruhnn Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Medifast Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Medifast Inc. has a consensus price target of $130, with potential upside of 28.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ruhnn Holding Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 97.8% of Medifast Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Medifast Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ruhnn Holding Limited -2.44% 2.86% -49.01% 0% 0% -54.14% Medifast Inc. -1.39% -9.22% -26.2% -10.72% -34.42% -10.69%

For the past year Ruhnn Holding Limited was more bearish than Medifast Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Medifast Inc. beats Ruhnn Holding Limited.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes. As of December 31, 2016, Medifast, Inc. operated weight control centers in 37 franchise locations in Arizona, California, Louisiana, Minnesota, Maryland, and Wisconsin; and 19 reseller locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, medical professionals, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.