Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

This is a contrast between Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruhnn Holding Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 14 0.19 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ruhnn Holding Limited and Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruhnn Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 0.00% -70.2% -24.1%

Liquidity

Ruhnn Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ruhnn Holding Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ruhnn Holding Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.6% of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% are Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ruhnn Holding Limited -15.44% -31.43% 0% 0% 0% -35.8% Blue Apron Holdings Inc. -17.55% -26.92% -51.9% -38.21% -69.72% -25.49%

For the past year Ruhnn Holding Limited was more bearish than Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

Summary

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Ruhnn Holding Limited.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company also offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and sells beef, poultry, and lamb products under the BN Ranch brand name. Its meal products are accompanied by printed and digital content, including how-to instructions, and the stories of its suppliers and specialty ingredients. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.