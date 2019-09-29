Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Contrasting side by side

Both Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Retail Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|5
|0.00
|22.61M
|-0.13
|0.00
|Yunji Inc.
|8
|0.00
|28.35M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Ruhnn Holding Limited and Yunji Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ruhnn Holding Limited and Yunji Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|421,828,358.21%
|0%
|0%
|Yunji Inc.
|362,996,158.77%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Ruhnn Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Yunji Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Yunji Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ruhnn Holding Limited.
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ruhnn Holding Limited and Yunji Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Yunji Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Yunji Inc. has a consensus target price of $14.4, with potential upside of 109.91%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Ruhnn Holding Limited shares and 10.9% of Yunji Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|-2.44%
|2.86%
|-49.01%
|0%
|0%
|-54.14%
|Yunji Inc.
|0.37%
|-4.29%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-24.24%
For the past year Ruhnn Holding Limited was more bearish than Yunji Inc.
Summary
Yunji Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ruhnn Holding Limited.
