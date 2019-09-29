Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Contrasting side by side

Both Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Retail Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruhnn Holding Limited 5 0.00 22.61M -0.13 0.00 Yunji Inc. 8 0.00 28.35M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ruhnn Holding Limited and Yunji Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ruhnn Holding Limited and Yunji Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruhnn Holding Limited 421,828,358.21% 0% 0% Yunji Inc. 362,996,158.77% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ruhnn Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Yunji Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Yunji Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ruhnn Holding Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ruhnn Holding Limited and Yunji Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruhnn Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Yunji Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Yunji Inc. has a consensus target price of $14.4, with potential upside of 109.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Ruhnn Holding Limited shares and 10.9% of Yunji Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ruhnn Holding Limited -2.44% 2.86% -49.01% 0% 0% -54.14% Yunji Inc. 0.37% -4.29% 0% 0% 0% -24.24%

For the past year Ruhnn Holding Limited was more bearish than Yunji Inc.

Summary

Yunji Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ruhnn Holding Limited.