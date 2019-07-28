Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN) and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Comparison side by side

Both Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Retail Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruhnn Holding Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Qurate Retail Inc. 17 0.43 N/A 1.67 7.64

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ruhnn Holding Limited and Qurate Retail Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruhnn Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 26.8% 8.5%

Liquidity

Ruhnn Holding Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Qurate Retail Inc. are 1.1 and 0.7 respectively. Qurate Retail Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ruhnn Holding Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ruhnn Holding Limited and Qurate Retail Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruhnn Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Qurate Retail Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Qurate Retail Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 43.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ruhnn Holding Limited and Qurate Retail Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 96.7% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Qurate Retail Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ruhnn Holding Limited -15.44% -31.43% 0% 0% 0% -35.8% Qurate Retail Inc. -24.82% -26.22% -41.59% -48% -42.98% -34.68%

For the past year Ruhnn Holding Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Qurate Retail Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Qurate Retail Inc. beats Ruhnn Holding Limited.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores. In addition, the company markets its products under the QVC, HSN, zulily, Frontgate, Ballard Designs, Grandin Road, Garnet Hill, and Improvements brand names. Its programming distributed products to approximately 362 million households in the United States, Germany, Austria, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, and France. The company was formerly known as QVC Group and changed its name to Qurate Retail Group, Inc. in March 2018. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation.